Can silver go higher still? How to play it safer.
Summary
financial markets have a new attitude, exemplified by innovations like prediction markets and zero-dated options. Many people view the markets as a casino.
For eons, most investors treated hot stocks the same way. They sold stocks with gains of 100% or more, and they invested the profits in underperforming stocks with a good chance of advancing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story