Bill Ackman wants to capitalize on his social-media fame by opening his hedge-fund strategy to the masses. It remains to be seen how enthusiastic the masses are.
Can Social-Media Fame Power an IPO? Bill Ackman Is About to Find Out.
SummaryThe billionaire investor is aiming to take public both a new stock-picking fund and his management company on Wednesday.
Bill Ackman wants to capitalize on his social-media fame by opening his hedge-fund strategy to the masses. It remains to be seen how enthusiastic the masses are.
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