Can Starbucks be turned around?

A bigger worry for Mr Niccol may be the prospect of flagging demand in America, Starbucks’ largest market by far, as a result of the trade war. For now, Americans are continuing to indulge in the small pleasure of a coffee out, according to data from Placer.ai, an analytics firm—even if it is not from Starbucks. That may change. A survey of consumers released on April 29th by the Conference Board, a research organisation, showed that respondents were at their gloomiest in a decade.