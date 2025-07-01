Can Starbucks be turned around?

Investors cheered when Brian Niccol was named chief executive of Starbucks last August. Mr Niccol, then the boss of Chipotle Mexican Grill, a restaurant group, had earned an almost messianic reputation for turning around struggling hospitality businesses. The world’s biggest coffee chain, increasingly derided for its tired stores, slow service and pricey brews, desperately needed such a saviour.
Yet waking the green siren from her stupor has proven to be a tall order even for Mr Niccol. On April 29th Starbucks reported that its same-store sales fell by 1% year on year in the first three months of 2025—the fifth consecutive quarter of decline. Having surged after Mr Niccol’s appointment, the company’s market value is back to roughly where it was when Laxman Narasimhan, his predecessor, was shown the door (see chart).
Since taking over, Mr Niccol has got to work implementing his “Back to Starbucks" strategy—a reassuring-sounding alternative to the “Triple Shot with Two Pumps" plan developed by Mr Narasimhan, and one that promises to return the company to perkier days. It involves bringing back old practices to help make Starbucks stores a “third space" where customers want to spend time: think comfy seating, ceramic mugs and “condiment bars" where you can help yourself to dairy-free milk at no extra cost.
Starbucks has also simplified its menu by culling 30% of items and pared back efforts to use technology to help make drinks, hiring more baristas instead. Other elements of Mr Niccol’s strategy, including splashing out on ads and revamping stores, seem borrowed from his time at Chipotle.
All that, however, is adding to costs without yet returning Starbucks to growth. Store operating expenses in the past quarter were up 12% year on year. Net profit plunged by 50%. One of the few consolations for Mr Niccol is that Starbucks’ business in China, which had been dragged down by a slowing economy and fierce competition from local rivals such as Luckin’ Coffee, has at least stopped shrinking.
Donald Trump’s tariffs will make turning around Starbucks even harder. Coffee prices have soared over the past year owing to a shortage of beans. They will rise higher still in America thanks to duties on countries such as Brazil and Vietnam, from which Starbucks imports coffee. The company says it is rerouting shipments and diversifying its suppliers in order to reduce the impact of the tariffs.
A bigger worry for Mr Niccol may be the prospect of flagging demand in America, Starbucks’ largest market by far, as a result of the trade war. For now, Americans are continuing to indulge in the small pleasure of a coffee out, according to data from Placer.ai, an analytics firm—even if it is not from Starbucks. That may change. A survey of consumers released on April 29th by the Conference Board, a research organisation, showed that respondents were at their gloomiest in a decade.
Last year Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ on-again, off-again boss over the past few decades, warned that there were “no quick fixes" for the company’s troubles. Mr Niccol may soon come to rue the lofty expectations investors had of him. As Andy Barish of Jefferies, an investment bank, points out: “This is a lot more complex than Chipotle."
