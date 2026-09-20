Can the AI arms race be stopped?

Peer into The Economist’s decision-making processes with Ed Carr, our deputy editor, who explains how we select and design our front cover. Cover Story shares preliminary sketches and documents the—often spirited—debates that lead each week to a design seen by millions of people.
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It’s near impossible to predict when a story that has been rumbling in the background will suddenly erupt. That happened in recent days with warnings about artificial intelligence, after a flurry of mishaps, outbursts, proclamations and denunciations.