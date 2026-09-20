Can the AI arms race be stopped?

Peer into The Economist’s decision-making processes with Ed Carr, our deputy editor, who explains how we select and design our front cover. Cover Story shares preliminary sketches and documents the—often spirited—debates that lead each week to a design seen by millions of people.
Peer into The Economist’s decision-making processes with Ed Carr, our deputy editor, who explains how we select and design our front cover. Cover Story shares preliminary sketches and documents the—often spirited—debates that lead each week to a design seen by millions of people.
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It’s near impossible to predict when a story that has been rumbling in the background will suddenly erupt. That happened in recent days with warnings about artificial intelligence, after a flurry of mishaps, outbursts, proclamations and denunciations.
We have written a lot about AI over the past year—including about safety. All the more reason for us to seize the moment.
We wanted our cover to underline the contradiction between fears of AI and fears of China. AI is extraordinarily powerful, and progressing extraordinarily fast. It does not have to kill off every human to bring about a catastrophe. Yet the free world must also avoid losing control to authoritarians. These are difficult and conflicting tasks. They could ultimately lead to war.
Here we have a world with two burning fuses, like a Catherine wheel. For China to lead in AI would give America’s main geopolitical rival dominance in hacking, spying and hybrid warfare. Those are not capabilities which America should cede to a state with an interest in stamping out liberal ideas.
This design has the virtue of getting across our message clearly. But when you are dealing with the extinction of the species and the defeat of democracy, a cardboard globe hardly rises to the occasion. We brainstormed something more dramatic…
…and no brainstorm could be more violent than a cerebral-cortex mushroom-cloud.
The nuclear overtones are useful. For a start, they convey the existential stakes. And atomic bombs also convey that this is a technology the superpowers are striving to dominate. Because the prize of being ahead is so great, each fears that the other will cheat.
Yet even the gloomiest doomer might hesitate at such a dramatic depiction as this.
We tried toning it down. Some dismiss the recent wave of angst as a marketing ploy by AI companies, or an attempt to suppress competition.
We don’t agree. AI progress is fast enough, the safety incidents hair-raising enough, and the warnings of the companies long-standing enough to be taken seriously.
All the same, we did not want our cover to provoke the thought that we were being alarmist before readers had had a chance to absorb our argument.
This comes at the geopolitics of AI from a different angle. Scott Bessent, America’s treasury secretary, has said that if China gains the advantage: “Nothing else would matter.”
As evidence, he could point to Ukraine, where each step in the development of drones, missiles and interceptors has a swift effect. That war shows how technology translates into hard power—and that Russia uses it without regard to the old rules or norms of combat.
This is a pleasing image, but the metaphor has muddied. The sense of geopolitical rivalry has been lost.
We liked this depiction of AI with a will of its own. An OpenAI agent swarm has already targeted a technology company. What if next time it attacks an electrical grid or a weapons system? It might even be intelligent enough to evade attempts to shut it down.
Once again, however, we were failing to combine the safety fears with the superpower rivalry. It turns out that reconciling these two things is hard for illustrators as well as legislators.
We ended up with this idea. Reduced to the letters and symbols of a print-out, the metaphor of an atomic bomb seems more proportionate. If anything, it was now too neutral, so for the cover we put the design on a screen, added a dark background and redrafted the title to allude to China and America.
I grew up in the shadow of the A-bomb; I now live in the shadow of the AI-bomb.