Can the euro go global?
The Economist , The Economist 7 min read 24 Dec 2025, 03:50 pm IST
Summary
With the dollar faltering, European policymakers have an opportunity
Europe’s first reserve currency was the tetradrachm, upon which was inscribed an owl. The symbol of wisdom was intended to inspire trust in the rulers of ancient Athens. Indeed, the bird features on the Greek version of the €1 coin today.
