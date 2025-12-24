Can the euro go global?

The third reason is that Europe’s institutions now look more attractive, at least when compared with America’s. Hard-right parties are strong and gaining ground in countries including Germany and France. One is in power in Italy. At the same time, however, the euro is the common currency of 20 sovereign states, and has a fiercely independent central bank overseeing it. Members would struggle to agree on any change to how the currency is governed, let alone the sort required to weaponise it for geopolitical gain. What is more, sanctions on other countries would require the consent of all 27 EU members. The rule of law is central to every aspect of the EU; the bloc’s checks and balances are not in doubt. Nor is the broad consensus, forged over decades of compromise and conciliation, that the EU should be as open as possible to trade and foreign investment. The ECB has created a framework for providing euro liquidity to non-euro countries, which could be more attractive to crisis-stricken countries than the Fed’s swap lines if Mr Trump continues on his current course. Nobody wants to give the American president leverage.