Can the US-India relationship be saved?

A strained relationship also hurts Washington. India was the 10th-largest U.S. trading partner in goods and eighth-largest in services in 2024. The greater potential downside of a weakened U.S.-India relationship is geopolitical. India boasts the largest population of any country and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy at market exchange rates by 2028. A recent report by the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank, listed India among six so-called global swing states, allied neither with the U.S. nor China, that “together will exert disproportionate influence over the future of international order."