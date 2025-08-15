Can the US still be Europe’s peacemaker?
America lacks the political commitment and military pre-eminence that helped it resolve earlier European conflicts.
For over a century, no European peace treaty has been signed without the participation of the United States. Woodrow Wilson’s vision shaped the Treaty of Versailles after World War I, and Harry Truman hammered out the post-World War II order with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill at the Potsdam Conference. More recently, in 1995, U.S. envoy Richard Holbrooke led the talks that ended the wars in the former Yugoslavia.