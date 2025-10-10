Can these self-flying planes transform the skies?

Boeing’s pilotless flying taxi called Wisk has been a test bed for automation. The plan is to have no pilots on board, but instead use ground controllers to oversee the electric vehicles. Boeing executives have signaled they are focused on designing the company’s commercial jetliners with two pilots in the cockpit while using Wisk’s advances in automation to reduce their workload, so they can make critical decisions faster. “These types of technologies are going to be an incredible enhancement," Jim Webb, Boeing’s chief commercial pilot, said in September at a pilot union conference in Chicago.