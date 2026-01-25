Can Trump and Big Pharma get the world to pay more for drugs?

U.S. biotech Madrigal might offer a near-term test case. The company already sells its liver drug, Rezdiffra, in the U.S. Now it is seeking to sell it at a net price of about $39,500 for a year’s supply in Germany, roughly the blended government rate it charges U.S. programs. Negotiations will unfold over the next several months. “The good news is, I think most countries want to have a conversation with us," CEO Bill Sibold said in an interview. “And they’re also aware of the administration’s wishes."