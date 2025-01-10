Can Trump bring hope, and Biden wisdom?

His second warning had to do with the military. It is crucial to keeping peace. “Our arms must be mighty" lest aggressors be tempted. But something important in the military sphere has changed. Before World War II, “the United States had no armaments industry." When war came, the producers of plowshares learned to make swords. But in the nuclear age, we can no longer risk “emergency improvisation": “We have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions." It worried him. “This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience," and we have to keep our eye on the implications. “We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex." Only an alert citizenry “can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals." We need security, but we can’t sacrifice liberty to get it.