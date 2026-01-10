Can Trump make Venezuela an oil giant again?
Daniel Yergin , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 10 Jan 2026, 05:48 pm IST
Summary
The president wants U.S. oil companies to return in a big way, but the petrostate’s turbulent history suggests formidable challenges ahead.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“No one was paying any attention to Venezuelan oil two weeks ago," a longtime oilman said to me the other day, “but now everyone is." Donald Trump made that happen. Following the dramatic seizure of dictator Nicolás Maduro by American forces on Jan. 3, the president declared that the U.S. would take control of the country’s oil industry, with Venezuela turning over 30 to 50 million barrels for the U.S. to sell, the proceeds being used “to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story