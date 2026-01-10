Can Trump make Venezuela an oil giant again?

But what will it take to persuade companies to make such big bets on Venezuela again? The country’s state-owned oil company, devastated by years of corruption and political turbulence, doesn’t have the money or technology for a recovery, let alone a massive upgrade. The international oil companies who do will want to be confident about security, regulation and the legal foundations of their investment, given that Venezuelans across the spectrum—including most of the 70% of the public that voted against Maduro in the last election—believe the country’s oil resources belong to the nation and are essential to the recovery of their battered economy. Any real plan for reviving Venezuela’s oil industry has to reckon with the political legacy of the country’s long, turbulent history with its petro riches.