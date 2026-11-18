Canada and China agreed to ease some mutual tariffs, signaling Prime Minister Mark Carney’s push to reorder alliances and trade policies amid President Trump’s disruption of North American economic ties.
Under the deal, which expands on a pact from January and covers a small portion of the $88 billion in merchandise trade between the two countries, China agreed to roll back tariffs on $280 million worth of Canadian pork and seafood exports. Canada will offer tariff relief to some Chinese steel and aluminum products for which Canadian supply is “insufficient or unavailable.”