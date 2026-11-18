Canada and China agreed to ease some mutual tariffs, signaling Prime Minister Mark Carney’s push to reorder alliances and trade policies amid President Trump’s disruption of North American economic ties.
Canada and China agreed to ease some mutual tariffs, signaling Prime Minister Mark Carney’s push to reorder alliances and trade policies amid President Trump’s disruption of North American economic ties.
Under the deal, which expands on a pact from January and covers a small portion of the $88 billion in merchandise trade between the two countries, China agreed to roll back tariffs on $280 million worth of Canadian pork and seafood exports. Canada will offer tariff relief to some Chinese steel and aluminum products for which Canadian supply is “insufficient or unavailable.”
Under the deal, which expands on a pact from January and covers a small portion of the $88 billion in merchandise trade between the two countries, China agreed to roll back tariffs on $280 million worth of Canadian pork and seafood exports. Canada will offer tariff relief to some Chinese steel and aluminum products for which Canadian supply is “insufficient or unavailable.”
“Canada and China have recalibrated our relationship to the benefit of citizens in both countries,” Carney said in a statement after a meeting in Shenzhen with President Xi Jinping ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He said Canada is “diversifying our relationships abroad so that we have the freedom to live our lives as we choose.”
Since becoming prime minister last year, Carney has traveled the world seeking new trade partners for Canada as its ties with the U.S. fray. He has set a goal of doubling Canada’s non-U.S. exports by 2035. That has meant drawing closer to allies in Europe and mending rocky ties with countries like China in what he has called “principled and pragmatic” foreign policy.
Xi, meanwhile, has sought to present China as a reliable alternative to the U.S.
China is Canada’s second-largest trading partner, with two-way annual trade of roughly $98 billion in 2025—a fraction of the nearly $872 billion in bilateral trade between Canada and the U.S. last year.
Ties between Ottawa and Beijing nosedived in 2018, when China detained two Canadians in what was widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese executive pursuant to a U.S. extradition request. Canadian security officials in recent years have accused China of harassing critics on Canadian soil and seeking to interfere in Canadian elections.
After Canada joined the Biden administration in imposing a 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, China retaliated with steep tariffs on Canadian canola. In 2023, only 14% of Canadians held a favorable view of China, a Pew Research survey found. During last year’s federal election, Carney identified China as the “biggest security threat” to Canada.
But Carney and Xi hailed a new “strategic partnership” at a meeting in Beijing this year, the first by a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly a decade. Canada said it would allow up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles—less than 3% of the country’s auto-sales market—into the country at a lower tariff rate, and China eased levies on Canadian canola and other products.
Canada’s warming ties with China have drawn some domestic criticism. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, whose province is the heart of the country’s auto industry, warned that allowing Chinese electric vehicles risked Canadian jobs and access to the U.S. market. Critics have warned that China has often weaponized access to its own market and could do so again.
“The bigger question is guardrails and how Canada will manage economic and national-security threats that come with this expanded economic engagement,” Vina Nadjibulla, a foreign-policy analyst and the chief executive of the Canada-based Center for Strategic Statecraft, said in a post on X. “There were no details in the statements on that.”
The January trade pact was met with disapproval from the Trump administration. After initially telling reporters that Carney should get a deal with China, the president threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian goods over the pact. The levies never materialized, but the agreement has drawn repeated criticism from Trump administration officials.
Canada has been seeking relief from U.S. tariffs as high as 50% on autos, steel and aluminum. Trade talks fell apart in August, but Carney said this month that negotiations have restarted.
“We are making progress,” he said at a news conference last week in the Philippines. “There is the possibility of a bilateral deal, but we’re not yet there.”
Write to Amanda Coletta at amanda.coletta@wsj.com