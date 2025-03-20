Canada can beat Trump’s tariffs by waiting them out
SummaryRather than escalate the trade war, Ottawa should let U.S. prices increase until Americans revolt.
It’s natural for Canada to respond to the barrage of U.S. tariffs by threatening retaliation. But an escalating trade war plays into President Trump’s hands and risks higher inflationary pressures in both countries. A better strategy is to let tariffs raise prices until American consumers and producers pressure Mr. Trump to reverse the damage.