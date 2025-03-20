Canada can beat Trump’s tariffs by waiting them out

There already has been lasting damage to the reputation of the U.S. as a trustworthy ally and reliable trade partner. Mr. Trump has made clear that America’s signature on any document is now meaningless, whether it is the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement—which Mr. Trump himself negotiated—the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Columbia and Great Lakes water treaties, or even U.S.-Canada border agreements settled decades ago. It’s impossible to see how America’s long-term interests are served by its reneging on written agreements. The old adage holds that “trust arrives on foot and leaves on horseback." When it comes to the longstanding goodwill between the U.S. and Canada, that horse has bolted.