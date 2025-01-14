Canada knows Trump would win a trade fight. It is preparing to retaliate anyway.
Vipal Monga , Paul Vieira , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Jan 2025, 07:42 AM IST
SummaryThe country’s leaders are trying to persuade the new administration to hold off while also seeking ways to inflict pain in a tariff spat.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The leader of Canada’s energy-rich province of Alberta, Danielle Smith, met with President-elect Donald Trump and his team at Mar-a-Lago, Fla., this past weekend to try to convince them that a trade war would be bad for both countries. She came home resigned to a fight.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less