Canada proposes social-media ban for children under 16

TORONTO—The Canadian government on Wednesday proposed banning children under 16 years old from social-media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram—at least temporarily.
The Safe Social Media Act, which still requires parliamentary approval, allows most social-media platforms to obtain exemptions if they meet safety requirements that would be determined by a new regulator created by the bill. Adult pornography platforms can’t seek exemptions, and the age limits won’t apply to AI chatbots or game platforms such as Roblox.
“More and more kids are suffering from anxiety, depression, self-harm and exploitation,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a social-media post on Wednesday. “To keep our kids safe, we have to ensure that our laws keep up with technology.”
Marc Miller, Canada’s culture minister, told reporters at a news conference in Ottawa that the law would likely apply to companies including Meta and Snapchat, though they aren’t named. Firms that fail to comply face penalties of up to 3% of their global revenue or 10 million Canadian dollars ($7 million)—whichever is greater.