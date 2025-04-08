Canada’s economy is starting to crack under trade-war pressure

Canada has been in Trump’s crosshairs since he took office in January. The U.S. leader has blamed Canada for allowing “massive" amounts of fentanyl to cross into the U.S.—an assertion that isn’t supported by the U.S’s own data—and said he wants steel, aluminum and cars now made in Canada to be made in U.S. factories. In his 2½ months in office, Trump has hit Canadian manufacturers with 25% levies on cars, steel and aluminum, and targeted billions worth of Canadian goods that aren’t part of the Mexico-Canada trade agreement.