Canada’s economy starts to buckle under Trump’s tariffs
Vipal Monga , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 07:18 am IST
Nowhere is the toll of Trump’s trade policies more apparent than in Canada’s manufacturing heartland in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec.
President Trump’s tariffs are starting to take a big bite out of Canada’s economy.
