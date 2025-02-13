Canadian firms defer spending as tariff threat looms, weighing on broader economy
SummaryA Bank of Canada survey in December indicated firms like Wellmaster are downgrading their sales outlooks, and scrapping investment and hiring plans amid Trump’s policies.
President Trump’s never-ending tariff threats have cast a layer of uncertainty across Canada.
