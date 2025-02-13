Political and trade analysts say Trump’s aggressive use of tariffs put Canada’s duty-free access to the U.S. at risk and could compel companies to move operations southbound. Besides the initial 25% tariff threat–which Trump said is needed to compel Canada and Mexico to fortify border security and deter fentanyl trafficking–the U.S. president has proposed a 25% on steel and aluminum. Canada is America’s top supplier of those metals. Trump has also threatened tariffs on Canadian-made automobiles, arguing those vehicles should be assembled in the U.S.