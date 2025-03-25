Canadians are boycotting American vacations
Allison Pohle , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Mar 2025, 07:29 AM IST
SummaryInfuriated by annexation talk, neighbors to the north are keeping their vacations local. That’s bad news for popular U.S. destinations.
Canadians have long been the top international travelers to the U.S. Now, they are staying home.
