Capgemini aims to harness AI surge in 2028 strategic plan

Capgemini set out a plan through to 2028, expecting revenue to grow as it continues to tap into artificial intelligence to help scale businesses.

The French consulting and technology group said it expects a compounded annual growth rate of 5.5% to 7.5% at constant currency between 2025 and 2028.

The group said agentic AI in particular will create significant growth opportunities because of Capgemini’s role in helping clients use it.

Agentic AI is technology that can take some action on behalf of humans. The technology creates a significant growth opportunity for Capgemini while expanding its market, the company said.

Capgemini is aiming for operating profit before acquisition-related expenses between 2025 and 2028 of 12.1% to 12.3% of revenue, an increase of 1.3 to 1.5 percentage points. This new headline profitability metric encompasses costs that were previously excluded, it said.

For 2026, the company continues to expect revenue growth of around 6.5% to 8.5% at constant exchange rates. It foresees an operating margin of 13.6% to 13.8% for the year.