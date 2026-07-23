Carney has tried the carrot and the stick with Trump—but neither is working

TORONTO—Prime Minister Mark Carney swept to power promising an “elbows out” stance against President Trump’s tariff threats and rhetoric, vowing he would never accept a bad trade deal.
Sixteen months later, Carney says he has avoided making a bad deal but critics say it has come at a cost: A series of trade concessions to the U.S. that are beginning to add up.
Carney has scrapped a digital-services tax affecting U.S. tech companies, rolled back retaliatory levies and halted streaming regulations opposed by American companies.
Most recently, Carney agreed to hand over half of Canada’s net revenue from the new Gordie Howe International Bridge to a U.S.-controlled fund for the first 15 years and to give the U.S. a say over some toll rate changes. An earlier deal said Canada, which paid for the bridge, would split the revenue with Michigan only after it had recouped the costs.