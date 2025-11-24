Celebrities are making smoking cigarettes cool again

Smoking rates in the U.S. over the past several years have hovered around their lowest levels in eight decades, with 11% of Americans reporting that they smoked a cigarette in the prior week, according to a Gallup report. Younger Americans are even less likely to light up, according to the survey. In recent years an average of 6% of adults under 30 reported recently smoking, versus 35% in surveys from 2001 to 2003.