CEOs launch war rooms, hotlines to cope with Trump’s order blitz
Chip Cutter ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 22 Jan 2025, 08:58 AM IST
SummaryExecutive orders bring promised changes and surprising risks for business leaders.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump signed executive orders focusing on immigration and energy policies on Monday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less