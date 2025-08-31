CEOs rally behind Fed independence as Trump pressures Powell
Prominent financial-industry leaders are speaking out about the importance of the Federal Reserve’s freedom from political interference, even as President Donald Trump demands lower interest rates.
American corporations rarely weigh in on central-bank governance. But with President Donald Trump intensifying his criticism of the Federal Reserve and scrutiny of its policymakers, the heads of some of the nation’s largest financial institutions have been stepping forward to defend the Fed’s independence, a principle many see as fundamental to U.S. economic credibility.