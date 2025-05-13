CEOs rush to get their shipments from China while trade truce lasts
Suzanne Kapner , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 May 2025, 06:49 AM IST
SummaryBusiness leaders welcome the 90-day reprieve but call for a longer-term trade deal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mark Barrocas, CEO of SharkNinja, says the company is still looking for a place to build a factory in the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less