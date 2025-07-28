CEOs trumpet smaller workforces as a sign of corporate health

The shift reflects a cooling labor market, in which bosses are gaining an ever-stronger upper hand, and a new mindset on how best to run a company. Pointing to startups that command millions in revenue with only a handful of employees, many executives see large workforces as an impediment, not an asset, according to management specialists. Some are taking their cues from companies such as Amazon.com, which recently told staff that AI would likely lead to a smaller workforce.