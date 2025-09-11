Charlie Kirk, a conservative standard-bearer, killed at 31

In under a decade, 31-year-old Charlie Kirk rose rapidly from a political unknown to the vanguard of the modern conservative political movement, earning him a spot as one of President Trump’s closest confidants.

The father of two was speaking to college students when he was shot dead Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University during the first stop of what was to be a fall college speaking tour.

Kirk became well-known for debating students in front of an audience in a public setting, offering a conservative, and often provocative, perspective. Videos of him sparring with liberal-minded students garnered millions of views online. According to videos of the attack, Kirk was debating a student about mass shootings involving transgender people when he was shot.

The act of political violence is a jarring coda to Kirk’s meteoric rise from college dropout to standard-bearer of the MAGA movement. Kirk left an indelible mark on the Republican party, drawing young voters to its ranks and influencing Trump’s presidency.

Kirk was a strong advocate for most of the president’s positions, which he discussed in detail during his podcast The Charlie Kirk Show and other media appearances. His support—and talent as an orator—helped him earn significant political sway with the president, with whom he spoke frequently.

Trump announced Kirk’s death Wednesday.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump posted on social media.

President Trump with Charlie Kirk at a forum in 2018.Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaking at a 2024 campaign rally for Trump in Glendale, Ariz.

Kirk’s show, which airs on the Real America’s Voice network, is among the nation’s most popular conservative political and news podcasts.

He also built a formidable political operation and developed a massive following of supporters, becoming the face of a political transformation among young voters, particularly men, that has attracted many to the right.

“Our movement will not slow down," Kirk told a cheering audience at an event in Phoenix in May. “These elections are steps towards an ultimate goal. They are steps on a journey to take back America and make America great again."

Kirk grew up in the Chicago suburbs and was engaged in political activism in high school. He didn’t graduate from college, instead launching Turning Point USA with the aim of spreading conservatism to young people. He was married to Erika Kirk, a former Miss Arizona, and had two young children. He lived in Arizona where Turning Point was based.

Sergio Gor, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk watch a performance from on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball in January.

As Trump was running his long shot campaign for president in 2016, Kirk was working to build support for his own political organization. He was brought to a luncheon for Trump’s campaign where he was introduced to friends of Donald Trump Jr. before he eventually met with Trump’s son. Trump Jr. offered Kirk a job as his personal aide on the campaign, jump-starting Kirk’s rise in Trump world.

Turning Point, created in 2012, successfully grew a stronger conservative base of support in high schools and colleges. It later launched a church-outreach program and built a substantial media arm, which produces podcasts and videos. More recently, the organization has focused on voter-outreach and electioneering.

The group has also helped to develop the next generation of conservative political talent. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R., Fla.) worked on Hispanic engagement for Turning Point after graduating from college, before entering politics several years later and successfully running for Congress.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk attended a White House event in 2019.

Turning Point’s annual meeting, called America Fest, has become one of the premier events for conservatives. Its 2024 conference showcased an array of podcast and social media influencers who amplify Trump’s political messages. Among them were MAGA stalwarts such as former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and conservative personalities from the world of sports, religion, wellness and the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Kirk built his youthful following despite opposing many social issues that polling suggests young voters support. An evangelical Christian, he opposed same-sex marriage, abortion and legalization of marijuana, putting him out of step with the president on some of those issues as well.

Young people gathered to hear Charlie Kirk speak at the University of Nevada in Reno in October last year.

He criticized what he said were the failings of the feminist movement and pushed for traditional roles in marriage, including during a recent podcast episode in which he opined about the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge," he said.

He also observed the Sabbath, the weekly Jewish day of rest and spiritual enrichment, lasting from sunset Friday to nightfall Saturday. He would turn off his phone during that time to focus on his wife and young children, and encouraged others to do the same.

Since Trump’s election, Kirk’s influence had grown. He helped shape some of Trump’s policies, including encouraging the president to use federal funding as a weapon to force universities to reject what many conservatives view as a liberal ideology.

Turning Point also has extended its sway, developing a well-funded political apparatus to deploy around the country. During the 2024 presidential election, its organizers knocked on doors in battleground states including Arizona and Wisconsin as part of an expensive ground game. Some criticized the effort as having a high cost and limited reach, an assertion the group has rejected. Trump won both states in 2024 after losing them in 2020.

Officials affiliated with Turning Point now lead many states’ Republican parties, including in most key battleground states. Kirk also had helped to successfully convince Trump to endorse political candidates.

Turning Point USA’s student organizers greet visitors at America Fest 2024 in Phoenix, Ariz., last year.

Kirk’s influence was on display earlier this summer when he hosted more than a thousand Republican voters packed into a hotel ballroom in Phoenix for a kickoff rally for Rep. Andy Biggs, Kirk’s preferred candidate to be the GOP gubernatorial nominee in Arizona.

Trump already had endorsed property developer Karrin Taylor Robson for the job, but Kirk had helped lobby the president to issue a second endorsement for Biggs, a hard-line member of the House Freedom Caucus. The pair will now face off in next year’s primary.

“Charlie’s been highly influential and you’re going to see younger voters come in and they’re going to be more conservative, perhaps, than their parents even," Biggs told The Wall Street Journal backstage at the event.

Kirk’s influence among younger voters earned him respect among Democrats as well as Republicans. When Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, started a podcast in March, he selected Kirk as his first guest. The two disagreed extensively during the podcast, but had some overlap including whether transgender athletes should play girls’ sports.

Newsom recounted how his own college-age niece turned out to see Kirk at the University of Southern California during Kirk’s West Coast visit and reported that the crowd was huge. “The worst part, though," Newsom told Kirk during the podcast, was that his 13-year-old son wanted to tag along with his father to meet Kirk. “What time is Charlie going to be here? What time?" his son kept asking.

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, on stage at AmericaFest 2024 in December.

Write to Eliza Collins at eliza.collins@wsj.com and Aaron Zitner at aaron.zitner@wsj.com