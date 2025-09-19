Charlie Kirk, pied piper of the American right

To his supporters, Mr Kirk is more than a conservative activist: he is an evangelist of the right, St Paul SHREDDING the libtard Gentiles. He started Turning Point USA, the country’s most prominent conservative youth organisation, “to save the greatest culture and country ever to exist", as he put it in a video from 2023. Although some on the right might see that goal as accomplished by Donald Trump’s re-election last year, he remains in organising mode. Many of Mr Trump’s most ardent supporters have recently become disillusioned by his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein affair. Mr Kirk has attempted, on his podcast, to lead this unruly flock back to their master. As Mr Trump loses popularity and the rift within his party grows, the coming months will test whether Mr Kirk has made a lasting mark on American politics.