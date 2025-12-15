Chile elects most right-wing president of post-Pinochet era
Summary
José Antonio Kast will be an ally of President Trump, vowing to build a border wall and trenches to keep out migrants and crack down on crime.
Chileans on Sunday elected their most right-wing president in a generation, with hard-line conservative José Antonio Kast winning easily after vowing to clamp down on crime and illegal immigration.
