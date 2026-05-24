China eliminates tariffs on Africa to outmaneuver Trump

JOHANNESBURG—African countries are finding it harder to export to the U.S. since President Trump returned to the White House with a long list of tariffs. But China sees their struggle as an opportunity.
Since May 1, Beijing has removed tariffs on all goods from 53 of 54 African nations in an effort to win business and influence across the continent. Everything from wine to sesame seeds and wool has been entering China tariff-free from everywhere except tiny Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Analysts say the move could push Africa’s population of more than a billion people and vast mineral resources further into China’s orbit.
Already Africa’s largest trading partner, China is using the initiative to reinforce its self-promoted image as a champion of developing countries. Many African leaders and citizens have been receptive to Beijing’s messaging and see China as a role model for its efforts to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.