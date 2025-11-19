With more demand and easier supply, Chinese consumers have lots of AI options. In the past year ByteDance has released at least seven apps with AI functions. Tencent has promoted its chatbot within its WeChat platform. They are hardly alone: American tech firms, from Google to Meta, are stuffing their products with AI-powered features. But Chinese consumers seem more aware of these changes than those in the West: 81% of them know which types of products use AI, compared with 39% of Americans, according to Ipsos, a pollster. Lifelike “sales bots" on streaming platforms have proved so effective that China’s millions of human influencers are worried they will lose income.