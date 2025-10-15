China, betting it can win a trade war, is playing hardball with Trump
Lingling Wei , Gavin Bade , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Oct 2025, 06:44 am IST
Summary
Chinese leader Xi Jinping thinks the president will fold before launching new tariffs that would roil markets.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has adopted a hard-line approach in the China-U. S. trade dispute.
