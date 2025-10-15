China, betting it can win a trade war, is playing hardball with Trump

According to the people close to Beijing’s decision-making process, Xi’s hard-line strategy is based on the belief that Trump will ultimately fold and offer concessions rather than deploy Washington’s own significant leverage. This confidence was fueled, the people said, by a U.S.-China trade truce struck in May. Trump had imposed tariffs of more than 100% on Chinese products but relented after Beijing used its leverage as the world’s most important exporter of rare-earth magnets.