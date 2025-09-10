China boosts its ‘night economy.’ Investors should pay attention.
From night markets to livestream shopping marathons, Beijing is betting that a 24-hour economy can kickstart spending.
At 1 a.m. on a muggy Friday night in Chengdu, clusters of young people gather under neon lights to eat skewers, sip bubble tea, and livestream their outings. The city recently extended metro hours on weekends, while district officials subsidize vendors who operate well past midnight. It’s all part of China’s newest consumption push: the “night economy."