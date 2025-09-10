China boosts its ‘night economy.’ Investors should pay attention.

For listed companies, the question is how durable the spending will be. Restaurants like Jiumaojiu International Holding, retailers such as Miniso Group Holding, and transport operators in major cities could see modest gains. Real estate developers are also eyeing “night economy districts" as a way to repurpose underused commercial space. But skeptics caution that any rally in these names should be viewed through the lens of short-term policy enthusiasm rather than structural change.