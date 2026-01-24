China built a vast oil stake in Venezuela. Now it risks getting muscled out.
James T. Areddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Jan 2026, 05:56 pm IST
Summary
Beijing’s moves bought it sway in Venezuela—all of it now subject to the Trump administration’s preferences in the wake of Maduro’s ouster.
When Venezuela booted out American oil companies in a nationalization campaign nearly two decades ago, China stepped in. Now, Beijing’s foothold there is in doubt as the U.S. asserts new power over Venezuela’s oil patch.
