China cannot escape the energy shock

China does, however, have some advantages, including a handy source of supply that is off limits to many others: Iran itself. An average of about 1.3m-1.4m barrels per day of Iranian oil have been able to pass through the strait this month, according to Kpler, a data firm—roughly 90% of the pre-war amount. Most of this is destined for China. The country’s national oil companies do not dare touch the stuff for fear of financial sanctions which would cut them off from the dollar-centric world financial system. But “teapot” refineries, which account for about a quarter of China’s output, are happy to take Iranian oil, often paying in yuan, according to Muyu Xu of Kpler.