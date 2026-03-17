China cannot escape the energy shock

THE COASTAL Chinese city of Zhuhai is linked to Hong Kong by a showy piece of infrastructure: a 55km bridge and tunnel, the largest sea crossing of its kind. Some Hong Kongers use it to visit Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, a theme park featuring a whale shark, rollercoasters and a hotel shaped like a spaceship. Others are motorists with a more mundane purpose. They travel to Zhuhai to fill up their tanks with petrol, available at a big enough discount to make the drive worthwhile.
THE COASTAL Chinese city of Zhuhai is linked to Hong Kong by a showy piece of infrastructure: a 55km bridge and tunnel, the largest sea crossing of its kind. Some Hong Kongers use it to visit Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, a theme park featuring a whale shark, rollercoasters and a hotel shaped like a spaceship. Others are motorists with a more mundane purpose. They travel to Zhuhai to fill up their tanks with petrol, available at a big enough discount to make the drive worthwhile.
The mainland’s petrol-price formula smooths out the international market’s ups and downs. As such, it is one of the ways China is shielding citizens from the effects of the war in Iran, which has trapped oil tankers on either side of the Strait of Hormuz and damaged energy infrastructure in the Gulf.
The mainland’s petrol-price formula smooths out the international market’s ups and downs. As such, it is one of the ways China is shielding citizens from the effects of the war in Iran, which has trapped oil tankers on either side of the Strait of Hormuz and damaged energy infrastructure in the Gulf.
There are plenty more. As an emergency measure, China’s planning agency has banned exports of refined products including petrol, diesel and jet fuel. The country’s small, independent “teapot” refiners, clustered in Shandong province, are busy processing Iranian crude, which is still allowed to pass through the strait. And if the war drags on, China may also dip into its vast strategic reserve of oil, which it diligently topped up when oil prices were low last year. “This is China’s nightmare,” said Lindsey Graham, an American senator, earlier this month. But precisely because China’s vulnerability to an energy shock haunts its leaders, they have taken steps to mitigate it.
China’s exposure is a result of its gargantuan appetite. The country produces more oil than Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates; including petrol and other refined liquids, it also outproduces Iraq. The problem is that China consumes more energy than America, Russia and India combined—an amount that dwarfs its domestic output.
Coal, which runs in thick seams across the provinces of Shanxi, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia, provides most of that energy. Renewables represent a fast-growing share. But oil still produces over 18% (see chart). Despite China’s own crude production, it relies on oil imports for about 13-14% of its energy needs, over half of which come from the Middle East. Much of this is now stuck. The war has snarled up Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which over 15m barrels of oil per day used to travel. Shipments from Iran’s neighbours have slowed to a trickle.
Meanwhile, much of the oil Saudi Arabia is frantically piping to its west coast, to avoid the strait, does not suit China’s refiners. And Russian crude was promptly bought by India after America gave its blessing, suspending the tariff threat it previously brandished to discourage such purchases.
China does, however, have some advantages, including a handy source of supply that is off limits to many others: Iran itself. An average of about 1.3m-1.4m barrels per day of Iranian oil have been able to pass through the strait this month, according to Kpler, a data firm—roughly 90% of the pre-war amount. Most of this is destined for China. The country’s national oil companies do not dare touch the stuff for fear of financial sanctions which would cut them off from the dollar-centric world financial system. But “teapot” refineries, which account for about a quarter of China’s output, are happy to take Iranian oil, often paying in yuan, according to Muyu Xu of Kpler.
Some of the teapots could make a killing in the coming weeks. The turmoil has allowed them to raise prices for their refined products, even as they work through cheap crude inputs bought before the war. “We’re…aiming to reap profits in the month of March for the whole of 2026,” a teapot official recently told Reuters, a news agency. One risk for the teapots, notes Kpler, is that the war goes too well for America. If Iran’s mullahs were replaced by a more pliant regime, permitted to sell its oil on the international market, the teapots would lose the discount they now enjoy for handling sanctioned crude. That could pose a risk to their survival.
As well as Iranian crude, China can tap its own vast stockpiles. They are thought to cover about 120 days of demand, once inventories held by state-owned enterprises and refiners are added to the government’s strategic reserve. In the meantime, it has banned exports of refined fuel products. It has also stuck to a formula established in 2016, which adjusts retail prices only gradually and freezes them altogether if the global benchmark exceeds $130 per barrel. On March 9th, for example, it raised price caps on petrol by 695 yuan ($100) per tonne, which meant a 7.8% rise in Guangdong province, where Zhuhai is located. Prices in Hong Kong are almost 50% higher.
Still, China cannot shield its economy entirely. Higher costs will ripple through supply chains and raise freight costs. If the oil price averages even $85 a barrel this year (and it is currently around $100), it could shave 0.3 percentage points from growth in China’s industrial production, according to Shenwan Hongyuan, a securities firm. Goldman Sachs has already cut its GDP growth forecast for this year by 0.1 percentage points to 4.7%, although the bank made bigger cuts to its forecasts for India (0.5 points), South-East Asia (0.4) and Japan (0.3).
In the long run, chaos in the Middle East might hasten adoption of electric vehicles, as well as solar and wind power, which China supplies in abundance. Countries may turn away from fossil fuels not because they are dirty but because much supply comes from such a dangerous region. In the past countries have worried about the “China squeeze”, fearing that China might bully or manipulate countries that depend on its suppliers. But after recent events in the Gulf, energy-insecure places may see dependence on China as the lesser evil. Better to be squeezed than straitened.