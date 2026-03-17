China cannot escape the energy shock

THE COASTAL Chinese city of Zhuhai is linked to Hong Kong by a showy piece of infrastructure: a 55km bridge and tunnel, the largest sea crossing of its kind. Some Hong Kongers use it to visit Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, a theme park featuring a whale shark, rollercoasters and a hotel shaped like a spaceship. Others are motorists with a more mundane purpose. They travel to Zhuhai to fill up their tanks with petrol, available at a big enough discount to make the drive worthwhile.