China closes the satellite gap in space race with the US

China aims to match the U.S. as the world’s leading space power and is catching up fast, especially when it comes to satellites—giving Beijing the potential to impair rival networks and blunt U.S. military might.
Among other advances, Beijing has made strides in upgrading its GPS-rivaling navigation system and its “remote-sensing” abilities—the use of satellite technology to capture data from the Earth’s surface—according to analysts.
These systems give China the ability to gather intelligence and conduct military operations with greater precision—ultimately undermining Washington’s ability to project power. The Pentagon has voiced concern about China’s growing abilities, while the State Department has accused Chinese companies of providing satellite imagery that Iran could use to target U.S. forces in the Middle East.