China comes out swinging as Trump trade war looms
Rebecca Feng , Heather Somerville , Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Dec 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Summary
- Recent moves on Nvidia, critical minerals and drones signal the sort of retaliatory measures Beijing could use to hit back against US.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
During Donald Trump ’s first administration, China learned that it couldn’t match the much larger U.S. economy’s tit-for-tat when it came to tariffs, and quickly found other ways to try to inflict pain—often by borrowing from his playbook.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less