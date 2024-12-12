China comes out swinging as Trump trade war looms

In September, China’s Commerce Ministry said it was investigating whether to put PVH, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, on its unreliable entity list. The probe was prompted by allegations that the U.S. company had boycotted cotton products from China’s Xinjiang region “without any factual basis." PVH had said in 2020 that it would cease all relationships with any factories or mills that use Xinjiang cotton. The U.S. subsequently banned imports of cotton products from Xinjiang over reports of forced labor, an allegation that China’s ruling Communist Party has denied.