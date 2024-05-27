China courts US’s top Asian allies on trade, but will it succeed?
Dasl Yoon , Brian Spegele , Chieko Tsuneoka , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST
SummaryDespite Beijing’s calls to avoid protectionism, the three countries didn’t reach any concrete initiatives.
China sought to drive a wedge on trade between the U.S. and its Asian allies, using a rare exchange with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to champion a multipolar world without economic discrimination.
