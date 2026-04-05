TAIPEI—China has taken the unusual step of reserving swaths of offshore airspace without explanation for a period of 40 days, issuing alerts similar to those used to warn aviation authorities of Chinese military exercises, which typically last no more than a few days.
China creates new aviation mystery with offshore warning zones
SummaryBeijing has reserved swaths of airspace for 40 days, suggesting possible military activity ahead.
TAIPEI—China has taken the unusual step of reserving swaths of offshore airspace without explanation for a period of 40 days, issuing alerts similar to those used to warn aviation authorities of Chinese military exercises, which typically last no more than a few days.
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