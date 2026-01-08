China has begun choking off exports of rare earths and rare-earth magnets to Japan, a potential blow to Japanese companies that use them to produce components for global chip makers, car companies and defense firms.
China deprives Japan of rare-earths supply, escalating dispute
SummaryBeijing is punishing Tokyo for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan, again wielding critical minerals as an economic weapon.
